Orange Belgium (OTCMKTS:MBSRF) Trading Down 2.2%

Orange Belgium (OTCMKTS:MBSRF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.33 and last traded at $20.33. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.
Orange Belgium Stock Down 2.2 %
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Orange Belgium
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Belgium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange Belgium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.