Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Trading Down 0%

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$66.95 and last traded at C$66.95. Approximately 1,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.97.

Logistec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$366.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.00.

About Logistec

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

