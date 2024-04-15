Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSE:VRX) Shares Down 3.3%

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (TSE:VRX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VRX) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$30.75 and last traded at C$30.80. Approximately 1,232,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,382,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.86.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Trading Down 3.3 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.80.
About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.
