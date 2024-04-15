New Look Vision Group (TSE:BCI) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSE:BCI – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$50.00 and last traded at C$50.00. Approximately 50,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 21,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.99.

New Look Vision Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$783 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51.

About New Look Vision Group

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses.

