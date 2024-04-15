Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the March 15th total of 650,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 67,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 93,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,488. The company has a market capitalization of $103.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.02. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is brilaroxazine (RP5063), which is in Phase III clinical trials for use in the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

