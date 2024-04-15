Short Interest in SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS) Rises By 38.3%

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the March 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 30,041 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $3.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

SAB Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

SABS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.68. 3,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,938. SAB Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

