Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.80 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 94.50 ($1.18). 28,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 124,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.16).

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £112.14 million, a PE ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Iain Logan purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($30,997.14). 46.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Springfield Properties Company Profile

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

