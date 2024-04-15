Stillwater Critical Minerals (CVE:PGE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:PGE – Get Free Report) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 38,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 99,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company has a market cap of C$30.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Stillwater Critical Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, palladium, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship project is the Stillwater West project, which comprises 763 claims covering an area of approximately 61 square kilometers located in Stillwater District, Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillwater Critical Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.