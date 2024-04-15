Touchstar (LON:TST) Trading 5.6% Higher

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.18). Approximately 19,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 7,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.12).

Touchstar Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 93.86.

About Touchstar

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

