RPM International Inc. (RPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on April 30th

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

RPM International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. RPM International has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RPM International to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

RPM International stock opened at $108.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.65. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in RPM International by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

