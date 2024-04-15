Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Trading Down 0.6%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.90 and last traded at $78.40. 303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.88.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 72 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.