Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Shares Up 25.5%

Shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) rose 25.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 154,761 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,968% from the average daily volume of 7,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Vislink Technologies Trading Up 25.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.48.

Get Vislink Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vislink Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vislink Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vislink Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vislink Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.