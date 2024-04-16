Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €12.16 ($12.94) and last traded at €12.18 ($12.96). 13,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.32 ($13.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.49. The company has a market cap of $201.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

