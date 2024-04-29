Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,634,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,014 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $619,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,172,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,042. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.