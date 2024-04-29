LWM Advisory Services LLC Invests $287,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in CSX by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 32,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 196,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $33.95. 11,084,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,354,156. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.