Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 3,439,899 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,355,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,439,899 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.1% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.22% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,180,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 16,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TSM traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.53. 10,019,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,741,528. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

