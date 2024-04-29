LWM Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 831.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,982 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,412,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,541,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $19,358,000. Finally, National Mutual Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,378,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $99.38. 293,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,981. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.39. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.