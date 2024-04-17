Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.41

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.41 and traded as high as C$10.46. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 287,076 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.34.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.42.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$147.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$141.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.5298117 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Larry Festival acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$398,000.00. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

