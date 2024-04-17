AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.57

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.57 and traded as high as C$8.28. AGF Management shares last traded at C$8.15, with a volume of 74,810 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGF.B has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. CIBC increased their price target on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGF.B

AGF Management Trading Up 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at AGF Management

The stock has a market cap of C$516.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.58.

In other news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 17,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.74, for a total transaction of C$136,177.56. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. 18.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.