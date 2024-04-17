Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.10

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $101.52 million and approximately $11.63 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00054458 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.