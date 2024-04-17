Critical Review: Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) vs. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Free Report) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Rakuten Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Amazon.com shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Amazon.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rakuten Group and Amazon.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Amazon.com 0 1 43 1 3.00

Profitability

Amazon.com has a consensus price target of $202.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.87%. Given Amazon.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Rakuten Group.

This table compares Rakuten Group and Amazon.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A Amazon.com 5.29% 16.61% 6.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rakuten Group and Amazon.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten Group N/A N/A N/A $27.96 0.19 Amazon.com $574.79 billion 3.28 $30.43 billion $2.90 62.51

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Rakuten Group. Rakuten Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amazon.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Rakuten Group pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 50.1%. Amazon.com pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Rakuten Group pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amazon.com pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Rakuten Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites. It also offers messaging services and sells advertising; and manages professional sport teams. The FinTech segment offers financial services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, electronic payment business, crypto asset (virtual currency) spot transaction, etc. The Mobile segment provides communication services and technology, electricity supply, and digital content site services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Setagaya, Japan.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content. In addition, the company offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products in its stores; and programs that allow authors, independent publishers, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, it provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as advertising services through programs, such as sponsored ads, display, and video advertising. Additionally, the company offers Amazon Prime, a membership program. The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale and products offered by third-party sellers. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, content creators, advertisers, and employees. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

