Parthenon LLC Acquires 1,543 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.41 on Tuesday, reaching $461.43. 4,357,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,564. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.51 and a 200-day moving average of $441.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $418.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

