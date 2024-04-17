Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $114.23

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.23 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 112.70 ($1.40). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 112.70 ($1.40), with a volume of 1,420,191 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 180 ($2.24) to GBX 165 ($2.05) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of £246.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2,775.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

