63,511 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Golden Road Advisors LLC

Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 63,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 2.9% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.46. 10,082,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,509,882. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.