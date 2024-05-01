iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EFA traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.21. The stock had a trading volume of 18,980,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,114,498. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.66. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

