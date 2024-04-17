Red Tortoise LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Tortoise LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 134.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.7% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,338,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,528,373. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.40. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

