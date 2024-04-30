Apu Apustaja (APU) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last Week

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $167.45 million and approximately $15.16 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 154.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,270,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,892,270,705 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.club. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,270,703.4493 with 309,247,524,835.2212 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00054806 USD and is up 16.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,833,085.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.club/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

