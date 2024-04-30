EOS Price Hits $0.75 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $846.08 million and approximately $181.83 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000911 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001194 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001359 BTC.

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,124,544,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,124,554,054 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

