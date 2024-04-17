Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,567,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,159,964. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

