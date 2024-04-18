abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $698.00

abrdn New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 698 ($8.69) and last traded at GBX 690 ($8.59), with a volume of 53888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 688 ($8.56).

The company has a market cap of £370.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1,156.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 664.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 636.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

