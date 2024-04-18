AIA Group Ltd Has $5.48 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AIA Group Ltd decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 24.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,464,444,000 after purchasing an additional 759,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. TD Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.75.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $609.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,807,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,368. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $639.00. The stock has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.