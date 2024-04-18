Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,256,118,131 shares.

Baron Oil Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 39.47. The company has a market cap of £16.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.61.

About Baron Oil

(Get Free Report)

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 75% interest in Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 PSC offshore license located in Southeast Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baron Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baron Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.