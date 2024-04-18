Readystate Asset Management LP Invests $880,000 in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,492,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,145,000 after buying an additional 30,721 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $3,957,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $2,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.60. 628,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $461.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

