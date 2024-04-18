Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.42

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.42 and traded as low as $12.81. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 37,383 shares.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,569,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

