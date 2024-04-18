Casper (CSPR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.03 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. Casper has a market capitalization of $363.11 million and approximately $9.03 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,538,123,852 coins and its circulating supply is 11,947,215,710 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,536,477,778 with 11,945,647,214 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03010975 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $8,168,387.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

