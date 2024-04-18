Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

Caterpillar has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $22.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of CAT opened at $358.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.78.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.56.

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

