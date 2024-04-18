Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) to Issue Dividend of $1.63

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.627 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60.
Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
Shares of GLDI stock opened at $152.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $152.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a PE ratio of 195.66 and a beta of 0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 356,473 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 40.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.
About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN
