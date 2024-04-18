Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,706 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.79. The company had a trading volume of 40,054,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,526,922. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.67.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

