Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,238 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,682,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

