Litecoin (LTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $520.46 Million

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $80.64 or 0.00127581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and $520.46 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009264 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,436,431 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

