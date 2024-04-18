Manz (ETR:M5Z) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €8.78 ($9.34) and last traded at €8.68 ($9.23). Approximately 7,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.62 ($9.17).

Manz Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $70.88 million, a P/E ratio of -29.64, a PEG ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.76.

About Manz

(Get Free Report)

Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions. The Mobility & Battery Solutions segment provides production solutions lithium-ion battery cells, modules, and systems, as well as capacitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.