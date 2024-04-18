Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €84.75 ($90.16) and last traded at €85.85 ($91.33). Approximately 73,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 49,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.55 ($92.07).

Nemetschek Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of €87.65 and a 200-day moving average of €79.33.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

