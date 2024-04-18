QUASA Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $169,906.60 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $169,906.60 and $91.51 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001304 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,219.79 or 1.00088675 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011801 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010858 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003605 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00143307 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $89.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.