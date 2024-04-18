Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 4,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $146,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Mark Reinstra sold 12,531 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $510,638.25.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.55. 5,763,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBLX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $1,622,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 13.5% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 32,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

