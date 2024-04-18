Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $157.16. 7,812,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858,717. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $163.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

