Readystate Asset Management LP Takes $526,000 Position in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 22.6% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,724,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,689,000 after purchasing an additional 870,340 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 9.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,615,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,222,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,546,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,110,000 after buying an additional 213,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 282.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after buying an additional 1,506,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,874,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,224,000 after buying an additional 84,512 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Trading Down 0.5 %

INBX stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.45. The company had a trading volume of 415,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,410. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.66). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 13,408.95% and a negative return on equity of 590.78%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INBX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Lifesci Capital lowered Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Inhibrx

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent therapeutic candidate targeting death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, colorectal cancer, ewing sarcoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.