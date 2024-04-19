Achain (ACT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $312,200.16 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001543 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000945 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

