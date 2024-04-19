ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Shares Down 2.7%

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as €2.16 ($2.30) and last traded at €2.18 ($2.32). Approximately 3,392 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.24 ($2.38).
ad pepper media International Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $44.17 million, a P/E ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is €2.11 and its 200 day moving average is €2.22.
About ad pepper media International
ad pepper media International N.V., an investment holding company, engages in the development of performance marketing solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: ad pepper, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper segment operates iLead, a lead generation platform, that helps in acquisition of client data free from financial risk; iSense, a targeting platform, that helps in delivering the right message to the right person in the right place at the right time; Mailpepper, an email marketing platform; and provides performance display online advertising solution.
