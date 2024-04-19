Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $345.11

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 345.11 ($4.30) and traded as high as GBX 350.49 ($4.36). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 344 ($4.28), with a volume of 582,033 shares trading hands.

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 345.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 307.07. The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Simon Davis acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,968 ($12,408.81). In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of £16,100 ($20,042.33). Also, insider Simon Davis acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £9,968 ($12,408.81). Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

