Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.61

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as high as C$0.61. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 70,600 shares trading hands.

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.13. The company has a market cap of C$148.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

